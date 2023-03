Police looking for 3 involved in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman

Detroit police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman.

The shooting happened on the city's east side Monday afternoon just at a vacant store that was once a hookah lounge on the city's east side.

Police say the 9-year-old boy was with his father and the 27-year-old woman at the vacant store when three young men showed up.