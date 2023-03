Farm animal life: horse, cat, sheep, pig, dog, chicken, cow, giraffe, camel, duck, goat, donkey

Hello friends!

On the Oketop Animals channel, we will discuss a lot about animal information on earth.

The shapes, sounds, characteristics of animals.

From mammals, carnivores, herbivores to omnivores.

There are wild animals such as elephants, tigers, lions, giraffes, crocodiles, zebras Or animals that have been tamed and raised by humans such as dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, etc.

Horse, cow, sheep, goat.