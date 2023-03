Daily Dose of Daryl 23.03.28 After Nashville

Yesterday, an adult murdered six people at a school in Nashville before being killed by police on the scene.

The DNC Agenda Mainstream Network (DAMN) media will report the story one way.

Author, veteran, and Conservative thought leader Daryl E.J.

Simmons will tell the real story.

Hear hard truths the DAMN media won't share - about this story and more - right here.