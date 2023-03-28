Ukraine finally gets much needed Leopard 2,Challenger 2 tanks against Russia|Oneindia News*Explainer

The German Defence Ministry has confirmed that the first shipment of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany has been finally sent to Ukraine.

18 cutting-edge main battle tanks have been delivered after Ukrainian crews were trained to use them.

Reports have also claimed that another batch of Challenger 2 tanks from UK have also reached Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government is yet to comment on the arrival of the Leopard 2s, but they have confirmed the arrival of the first UK-made Challenger 2 tanks