Getting to Know Dolphins

This video provides information about dolphins, a popular marine mammal found around the world.

Through images and underwater footage, we will learn about their intelligence and complex social behavior, the food they eat, and their beautiful jumping abilities.

However, we will also discover that dolphin populations are threatened by human activities, and the importance of protection and conservation to ensure their survival.

This video is suitable for anyone who wants to learn about this fascinating marine animal and to expand their knowledge of marine conservation.