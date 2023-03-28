Mass Shooting at Christian School | CBN NewsWatch March 28, 2023

Investigators trying to find the motive behind the mass shooting at Christian school in Tennessee- the shooter was reportedly a former student and a transgender; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu puts his judicial reform plan on hold, but the battle is likely not over; CBN Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell talks about the future of the reform plan, why Netanyahu invoked King Solomon in his speech to the country, and where Israel goes from here; CBN’s Operation Blessing and Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse among the relief organizations on the scene in Mississippi after the devastating tornado left a trail of death and destruction; why eating too much of some ‘superfoods’ can actually be bad for you; and a new pre-fabricated customized home, called the “Futuro House,” is shaped like a flying saucer.