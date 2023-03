UNGOVERNED 3.28.23 @10am: IT'S NOT THE GUNS! THE US IS SUFFERING FROM A DEADLY MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS!

Crazy is the New Normal, Normal is the New Crazy: Nashville is rocked by school shooting carried out by transgender terrorist.

Shooter had detailed manifesto and map of Christian school before the attack.

The US is NOT suffering from a gun problem, it is suffering from a MENTAL HEALTH problem that is getting people KILLED.

"OMG" O'Keefe Media Group's first story will cover Democrat "Donation Harvesting" scheme.