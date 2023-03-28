"It's a Trap!" Bringing Homeschools & Christian Education Under Control
The education establishment and even the United Nations are manipulating conservative Americans desperate to get children out of government schools into a trap that will eventually obliterate genuine school choice, explains The New American magazine&apos;s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.

This exact scenario has already played out in various countries, and UNESCO is advocating a similar plan to bring all education under government control worldwide.

In the United States, there are numerous efforts already to make this happen, variously described as &quot;vouchers,&quot; &quot;school choice&quot; programs, and more.

But government funding always comes with government control, and this case will be no different.