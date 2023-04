One Shot Destroyed My Life

Kaley did not react well to her HPV vaccination.

From episodes of tremors to a heart rate over 200, her life completely changed after just one shot.

At one point, Kaley and her dad both thought she was going to die.

Since that fateful day, she has been sharing her story on social media and in personal conversations in order to spread the word that vaccine injury is real.

Listen to Kaley’s heartbreaking story on ‘The People’s Testament.’