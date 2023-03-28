LIVE! Tuesday Truth Today with Pastor Shahram Hadian 3/28/23

Join us today as we discuss the horrific shooting in Nashville, and the trans-terrorism we are seeing displayed throughout the country.
That and much more here today on Truth Today.
Join us today as we discuss the horrific shooting in Nashville, and the trans-terrorism we are seeing displayed throughout the country.
That and much more here today on Truth Today.
An Iranian women was saved at my event in Idaho!! We need to rise up and defend the Gospel and boldly proclaim Christ to a lost..
War on Christians and obeying God, the January 6 lie is collapsing, we are in the days of Noah, COVID lies debunked! That and much..