DIVIDED WE FALL Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep546

In this episode, Dinesh makes the case that Trump and DeSantis, both need each other for the GOP to win in 2024.

Dinesh evaluates the somber implications of Xi's pledge to Putin that "change is coming after 100 years." Also, Dinesh contemplates the "woke" revision of Agatha Christie's novels as a sort of literary murder of a classic novelist.