🔵 Noon Prayer Watch | 3/28/2023

Join us as we stand at the Noon hour for what occurs at the midnight hour.
We have prophetic on how to navigate, and we will pray for that today.
Join us as we stand at the Noon hour for what occurs at the midnight hour.
We have prophetic on how to navigate, and we will pray for that today.
Israel has been involved with high stakes judicial reforms that have caused mass riots in the streets all throughout the country...
Coming to you all the way from Osaka, Japan, Pastor Tim gives an update on the teams ministry there and wraps up this..