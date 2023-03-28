Dozens killed in fire at Mexico-US border migrant center

A fire started by migrants protesting against their expected deportation killed at least 39 people at the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez, prompting the mobilization of firefighters and dozens of ambulances.
A fire started by migrants protesting against their expected deportation killed at least 39 people at the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez, prompting the mobilization of firefighters and dozens of ambulances.
A fire in a dormitory at a Mexican immigration detention center near the U.S. border left more than three dozen migrants dead, a..
Several ambulances responded to the scene as bodies lay scattered at the site.