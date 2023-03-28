Anthony Volpe makes Yankees opening day roster

On March 26, 2023 Anthony Volpe was name as a Yankee shortstop.
Many, like myself thought the front office will send him back down to triple A to manipulate his service time but the Front office proved us wrong.
Welcome to the Yankees Anthony!!
On March 26, 2023 Anthony Volpe was name as a Yankee shortstop.
Many, like myself thought the front office will send him back down to triple A to manipulate his service time but the Front office proved us wrong.
Welcome to the Yankees Anthony!!
The shortstop is the youngest Yankee to start on Opening Day since Derek Jeter. His mom and dad, huge Yankees fans and sports talk..
The Yankees are bringing the 21-year-old to the majors to start the 2023 season