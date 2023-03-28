Zendaya to Receive CinemaCon’s Star of the Year Award | THR News
The honor comes to Zendaya ahead of MGM's Luca Guadagnino-directed 'Challengers' on Aug.

11 and Warner Bros.

And Legendary Pictures' sequel from Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune: Part Two,' on Nov.

3.