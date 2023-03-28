Rescue the Fosters w/ Terrorized Indiana Mother - Lauren Cupp
Lauren Cupp was living an otherwise normal life in the heart of America when the unthinkable happened!

In August of 2021, Lauren&apos;s eldest daughter confided in her that the father of her best friend had molested her.

As any mother would, Lauren proceeded to file a report with local police that very day.

Subsequently, her life since has become a living hell due to threats and harassment!

She has been terrorized by the police and Dept.

Of Child Services (DCS) without just cause.

Lauren has become a voice of advocacy and is exposing the corruption.