Rescue the Fosters w/ Terrorized Indiana Mother - Lauren Cupp

Lauren Cupp was living an otherwise normal life in the heart of America when the unthinkable happened!

In August of 2021, Lauren's eldest daughter confided in her that the father of her best friend had molested her.

As any mother would, Lauren proceeded to file a report with local police that very day.

Subsequently, her life since has become a living hell due to threats and harassment!

She has been terrorized by the police and Dept.

Of Child Services (DCS) without just cause.

Lauren has become a voice of advocacy and is exposing the corruption.