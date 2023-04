RDR Online: Closin' The Cicrle

Wow, ok.

This Anthony Forman doesn't get along with ANYBODY.

Seems ol' Anthony is having a problem with a few of his... fellow business partners who are about to nark to the bacon about his goings on in the city.

Either that, or he wasn't invited to another wedding again.

So Anothoney needs this problem solved, and we happen to be just the mathematicians who know how to round these fools down to zero, with a remainder of spent shells and dead bodies.