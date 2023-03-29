The Bar Room Podcast #41: (Jonathan Majors, Alexa PenaVega, Holly Holm, Ghostbusters, Selena Gomez)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast, MCU actor Jonathan Majors charged with several misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, Ex-Disney Star Reveals She's Pro-Life, Helped A Fan Not Go Through with an Abortion, UFC fighter Holly Holm calls for an end to the sexualization of children, Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt join Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, and “Wizards of Waverly Place” writer Peter Murrieta reveals he wanted to created a lesbian relationship between teenage girls on a Disney Channel show.