Blac Chyna Wears T-shirt With Kim Kardashian’s Face Nearly 1 Year After Defamation Trial

All's fair in love and lawsuits?
Nearly a year after Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians, she rocked a t-shirt featuring her daughter's 'auntie,' Kim Kardashian.
All's fair in love and lawsuits?
Nearly a year after Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians, she rocked a t-shirt featuring her daughter's 'auntie,' Kim Kardashian.
Despite being engaged in a $100 million lawsuit with Kim Kardashian and her family, Blac Chyna seemingly still wants to support the..
Blac Chyna is surprising fans with the new comments that she made about Kim Kardashian. Last year, Chyna sued four members of the..