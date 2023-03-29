US: Rally in Tennessee after Nashville school shooting

About 50 people gather outside the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville to protest against gun violence, a day after a heavily armed 28-year-old shot three children and three adults to death at a school.
ViewThe school shooting in Nashville Monday, and the swift local law enforcement response, has drawn a sharp contrast to what..
Nashville Tennessee Shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale Breaching Shooting HER Way into the School