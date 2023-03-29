Maryland's Court of Appeals has reinstated Adnan Syed's murder conviction See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/maryland-court-of-appeals-reinstates-adnan-syeds-murder-conviction
Maryland's Court of Appeals has reinstated Adnan Syed's murder conviction See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/maryland-court-of-appeals-reinstates-adnan-syeds-murder-conviction
Adnan Syed’s murder conviction — which gained worldwide attention from the hit podcast “Serial” in 2014 — has taken..
Adnan Syed’s conviction in the fatal strangling of Hae Min Lee had been vacated and he was released from prison in 2022. Adnan..