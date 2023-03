My Hogwarts Legacy 19 Live Stream: I embark on a journey to Hogwarts to become AWESOME.

Part 19: Continued - I can't move on to the next lessons until I can improve my offensive and defensive magic, also improving my gear.

Will do tons of side quests today to earn more and to be able to move on to harder battles.

I got destroyed by my peers and giant spiders.

I will focus on improving overall before I move on.

I did get stronger but we'll see.