Cast of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" pose together at their premiere in Los Angeles

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell, director Jeremy Garelick on the red carpet at Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California USA on March 28, 2023.

"This video is only available for editorial use on Broadcast TV, online, and worldwide platforms. To ensure compliance and proper licensing of this video, please get in contact with us” ©MaximoTV