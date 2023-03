AMID DATING RUMOURS AAP MP CONGRATULATES RAGHAV CHADHA PARINITI CHOPRA

Sanjeev Arora, MP from Aam Aadmi Party, while sharing the pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, wrote in a tweet, “I heartily congratulate Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

May their union be blessed with love, happiness and companionship.

My best wishes." #sanjeev arora#parineeti chopra#raghavchadha#AAPMP#datingrumours.