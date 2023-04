Paris: 5 banks raided in €100 billion tax fraud probe; multiple raids conducted | Oneindia News

Paris has seen multiple raids on major banks on its territory as authorities are leading an investigation into a possible fiscal fraud and money laundering case that may have cost the French and German governments over €100 billion.

France's financial prosecutor raided some of the country's biggest banks as part of an investigation into tax fraud and money laundering related to dividend payments.

