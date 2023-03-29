Watch: Bellville Community Clean-up Campaign

The upcoming better bellville.

Together.

Community clean-up campaign, in collaboration with The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP), is part of the recently launched City-funded place-making project that was activated in Bellville’s CBD.

The better.

Bellville.

Together.

Initiative is geared towards economic growth and making Bellville a cleaner, safer and more beautiful place to live, work and play.

Taking place twice a month from Wednesday, 29 March until the end of June 2023, this community-wide initiative will bring together residents, local businesses, and community groups to work towards a common goal - a cleaner and better Bellville.