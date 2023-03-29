It’s Always Horrifying In Transylvania/Scammer Payback=Happiness | The Whiskey Capitalist | 3.29.23

On Monday, tragedy struck The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee when Audrey Hale, 28, carried out what seems to be a planned attack on the school and viciously murdered 3 adults (administrators and teachers) and 3 9-year olds.

News stories have come out about the murderer’s autism, transgenderism, radical ideologies, and her lack of acceptance by those around her.

We discuss the whole story as it has unfolded and give our opinions on the whole situation once we go to Rumble, since our views might be too spicy for YouTube’s sensitivities.

While we are on YouTube, we discuss the channel, Scammer Payback, with host Pierogi in which he and his team trick internet/phone/email/banking/crypto scammers and wither turn them in to police, delete their files, view their webcams, scare the sh*t out of them, contact victims before they get scammed, reimburse victims after they have been scammed, or all of the above all in one video.

It’s absolutely cathartic to watch and leaves one wholly satisfied, especially if you’ve ever been a victim of these low life scum.