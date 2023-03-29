Deputy PM: We've got to end the trade in human misery

Dominic Raab says the government is "looking at all options" to house migrants who arrive in the UK on small boats in order to "break the business model of the criminal gangs".

The deputy prime minister says the government is spending £6 million a day putting migrants up in hotels but will find "cheaper, but humane forms of accommodation" which, according to reports include former RAF bases and disused ferries.

Report by Blairm.

