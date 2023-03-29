DIY Gearbox Handle: How to Build Your Own Custom Shifter"

In this video, we show you how to make your own custom gearbox handle using simple materials and tools that you can find at home.

With step-by-step instructions and easy-to-follow visuals, you'll learn how to create a shifter that is both functional and stylish.

Whether you're a car enthusiast looking to upgrade your ride or just someone who loves a good DIY challenge, this project is perfect for you.

Join us as we take you through the process of building a gearbox handle from scratch and discover the satisfaction of creating something with your own hands.