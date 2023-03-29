SI Ranks the All-Time Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers said it was ‘debatable’ whether he was the greatest in Green Bay’s history.
So SI talked to the team historian and a former team GM to figure out Rodgers’s place on the list.
Aaron Rodgers said it was ‘debatable’ whether he was the greatest in Green Bay’s history.
So SI talked to the team historian and a former team GM to figure out Rodgers’s place on the list.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback set the NFL world alight 10 days ago when he revealed during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee..
The Green Bay Packers need a new tight end! ESPN is reporting Robert Tonyan signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.