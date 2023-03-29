Are We Experiencing A Nashville Psyop?

The psychological abuse around the Nashville shooter has begun.
Matt Taibbi gets visited by the FBI.
What is the Motte and Bailey fallacy in argumentation?
All this and more on today’s episode of the Wake Up America Show.
The psychological abuse around the Nashville shooter has begun.
Matt Taibbi gets visited by the FBI.
What is the Motte and Bailey fallacy in argumentation?
All this and more on today’s episode of the Wake Up America Show.
DeAnna is first joined by Steve Sinkle, CEP of Ghostwerks Tactical gun shop in Florida to delve deeper into the Nashville TN..