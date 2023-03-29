5 Flavored Water For Weight Loss | Health Food Recipes

🟢 One of the easiest tricks to feel energized and reach your weight loss goals is drinking water.

Science says just one extra glass per meal can help you consume over 1,000 fewer calories per week!

That’s because fresh water is a great way to curb hunger, plus odds are good you’re passing up more caloric beverages like sugary juices.

Sometimes you want a little flavor in your refreshment.

Unfortunately, many popular summer drinks are filled with sugar and chemicals that do you no favors in terms of your health or hydration.

But there are many other good choices, and you can enjoy a refreshing summer beverage without all of the chemicals and sugar.

Drinking naturally flavored detox water is the healthy option, especially when they want to lose weight.

So here are 5 flavored water for weight loss