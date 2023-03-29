RISE UP 3.29.23 @9am: CON = WITH, SCIENCE = KNOWLEDGE!

RISE UP Ep.#77!

What is a conscience?

Are you born knowing the difference between right and wrong?

There is a thing called heavenly wisdom/knowledge and earthly wisdom/knowledge.

One of them you are born with and the other you obtain.

Here's the catch though.

If you are not taught in the ways of Jesus while you are aging, then you will never have fear of the Lord.

If you don't have fear of the Lord, then you can never achieve what you were sent here to achieve and not only will you be destined to hell for eternity but, you will take others with you.

Let's talk about it today.

