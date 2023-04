Check Out This New Hovercraft Designed to Look and Feel Like a Luxury Sports Car

Though hovercrafts have been around for a minute, this new Ferrari-style hovercraft is the latest and greatest in its electric-motor vehicle field.

The 2023 Arosa Electric Hovercraft by Maryland-based company VonMercier debuted at the 2023 DC Auto Show in January, has already received several orders and the first models are set to be delivered in July.