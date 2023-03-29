May The Force Be With You: How Mark Hamill's voice is helping Ukrainians stay safe during air raids
Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker, is lending his voice to "Air Alert," a mobile app linked to Ukraine's air defense system.

The app warns users of potential Russian missile, bomb, and drone attacks.