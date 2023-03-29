Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro on Love At First Sight, Creating 'RR', Balance & More | Billboard Cover
Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro on Love At First Sight, Creating 'RR', Balance & More | Billboard Cover

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro sat down with Billboard's Chief Content Officer for Latin, Leila Cobo, and talked through how they met, fell in love, their new EP 'RR', what they have learned from each other, and more.