PSYOP 101! EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE COVENANT SCHOOL SHOOTING OPERATION!

The Covenant School shooting was a designed Government operation to continue its goal of Civil Unrest and persecution against Christians.

They will continue to gaslight the Left and Right with psyops until they tear down america.

Both sides republicans and democrats are working together to do this.

Dont take the bait.

This event was staged filled with crisis actors, easter eggs, and even pizzagate references.