WOW! Fox News Jesse Waters Cries That DeSantis Isn't Fighting Back Against Trump

“DeSantis is taking a bruising,” he said.

“I used to think it was smart of him to stay quiet when he was just being governor and Trump started to hit him.

He’s suffering.

He is bleeding.

[Trump] is painting him as this RINO, consultant-driven guy who doesn’t have what it takes.

And Ron’s quiet about it.

And if I were Ron, I would start talking because every day that goes by that Trump draws blood, by the time you get into an announcement situation, you’re going to be bloodied up.”