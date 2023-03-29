5 Reasons You Shouldn't Mess With The USA New Video

The collapse of the Soviet Union in the early nineties, left the United States as the sole superpower in the world, and it has never looked back.

In all aspects of the world, the United States is indeed a superpower, especially when it comes to its military might which is unsurpassable in its strength, technological superiority, operational capabilities and power projection across the globe.

In this video, we will take a look at the five top reasons why you wouldn’t want to go against the U.S. military establishment.