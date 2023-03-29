🔵 Noon Prayer Watch | 3/29/2023

Join us as we stand at the Noon hour for what occurs at the midnight hour.
We have prophetic on how to navigate, and we will pray for that today.
Reporting from Osaka, Japan, Pastor Tim gives an update on the team's ministry from over the weekend and the plans they..