Pepsi Rolls Out New Logo After 14 Years

'The Hill' reports that Pepsi has unveiled a new logo.

.

The new branding features a bolder print and a darker shade of blue.

According to Pepsi, the changes highlight , "the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar.".

Pepsi plays a critical role in achieving the PepsiCo Positive sustainable packaging targets and in the U.S., as of 2022, Pepsi has begun to convert all 20oz bottles of Pepsi, including Pepsi Zero Sugar to 100% recycled PET, Pepsi, via statement.

'The Hill' reports that Pepsi's iconic red, white and blue logo has returned to the more uniform appearance of pre-2008.

The logo and visual identity thoughtfully borrows equity from its 125-year history and incorporates modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi, Pepsi, via statement.

Pepsi reportedly plans to roll out the new logo in the United States this fall.

The rollout will coincide with Pepsi's 125th anniversary.

Globally, the new design will be unveiled in 2024.

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, tweeted an image of the new design captioned, , "Welcome to a new era of Pepsi."