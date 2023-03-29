At least 39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near El Paso

Officials reported that a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant holding center in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican city on the border with the United States, apparently caused by a protest over deportations.
MEXICO CITY—Mexican federal prosecutors will investigate possible negligence in the response to a fire at a migrant detention..
At least 39 dead in fire at a migrant center in Mexico near the U.S. border..