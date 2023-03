Change is on the Horizon

Change is on the Horizon is a three hour documentary written, narrated, and produced by James Rink which explains the NESARA Mission.

NESARA stands for the National Economic Security and Reformation Act passed by congress and signed into law October 10, 2000.

The law does away with the IRS, Federal Reserve, returns us back to constitutional law, releases enormous amount of wealth from Saint Germain's World Trust, plus much more.

I created this documentary to help explain how this is possible.