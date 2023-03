CHRISTIANS UNDER FIRE Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep547

In this episode, Dinesh argues that the Nashville shooting was obviously a hate crime directed against Christians, a fact the media is trying to conceal.

Author Dr. Thomas Williams joins Dinesh to expose the plight of Christians in America and around the world.

Dinesh critiques a New York Times article claiming that China's Xi doesn't understand his own country's interests.