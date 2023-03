10 BEST MOVIES 2023 New Trailers kick ass! This will blown your mind!

In the film industry, there is a phrase used to characterize films that are released in the first few months of the year.

It is known as "dumpuary." While saving their blockbusters for the summer and prestige dramas for the fall, studios will dump movies that might bomb in January and February.

Dumpuary might be a thing of the past with the rise of streaming and a recent history of early month hits (Bad Boys for Life, Uncharted, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).