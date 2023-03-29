Killing The Young and Sterilizing Babies

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane welcomes world famous humanitarian and UK Funeral Director, John O’Looney for his incredible perspective on the evidence confirming the mass culling of our young healthy and the sterilization of our babies and children.

Dr. Jane takes you through the unusually high death numbers across the world, since the rollout of the C19 Bioweapon shots, especially high numbers of deaths in young people 18-44.

Dr. Jane and Mr. O’Looney join forces to warn the world of this diabolical operation, spearheaded by non other than the U.S. military-industrial complex.

