IBYA-What's in the News-EP055 (Replay from 3.29.23)

(Replay) I bet you’re asking, what’s in the news?

We watch the news so YOU don't have to!

Join Elle and Dr. B as we discuss today's latest political and cultural headlines, will Trump be arrested, how deep is the CCP in American business, and the mystery woman who recently went viral by sharing her baptism video from a year ago, and more!

