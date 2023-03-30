Antifa/Trans Lobby gatecrash feminist gathering and Speakers Corner.

Speakers Corner-Guest filmmaker Christian.

Another monthly get-together of Posie Parker's feminist friends (she was absent in Australia).

Antifa and various trans protesters descended on the Park and Wrecked these women's ability to converse and give speeches, halting all speakers with a cacophony of noise that afternoon.

The Police were actually told that the Radical Lefts' rights to protest superseded those of the Women to congregate, speak and socialize as will be made clear.

A sad day in the history of Speakers Corner and a foreboding warning of what may be to come if we continue to bow to this authoritarian socialist lobbying along with their special interest groups.