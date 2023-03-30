The Abandoned Asylum

"The Abandoned Asylum" is a bone-chilling horror story about a group of urban explorers who venture into an old, decaying mental institution.

Once inside, they encounter a dark, eerie atmosphere that seems to have a life of its own.

The walls are covered in peeling paint, and the floors creak underfoot as the group cautiously navigates the winding hallways.

As they delve deeper into the asylum's labyrinthine interior, they begin to uncover its dark secrets and the malevolent forces that reside within.

Will they make it out alive, or will the asylum claim them as its own?