Afroman Sued by Cops: THE DOCUMENT, A Message to Fat People, A Child Killer Yeeted and WTF Wednesday

Alright alright, I took a night off to hang with the Lady, but we're BACK IN THE SADDLE tonight.

We've got the actual lawsuit from the cops against Afroman, a message to fat people from Sam Hyde...and my thoughts.

Then we've got the footage of the CHRISTIAN SCHOOL EDUCATED CHILD KILLER being handled by police.